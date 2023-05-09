All Times EDT
Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)198.704
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)179.654
Hartford (Colorado)1312.5205
New Hampshire (Toronto)1313.500
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)1114.4407
Reading (Philadelphia)1016.385
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Richmond (San Francisco)1610.615
Altoona (Pittsburgh)1312.520
Akron (Cleveland)1214.4624
Erie (Detroit)1215.444
Harrisburg (Washington)1115.4235
Bowie (Baltimore)817.320
Sunday's Games

Bowie 7, Erie at

Somerset 11,Binghamton 2

Hartford 5, Reading 4

New Hampshire 7, Harrisburg 2

Richmond 4, Altoona 1

Akron 5, Portland 4

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

New Hampshire at Reading, 11 a.m.

Akron at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Somerset at Portland, 6 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.

Richmond at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Bowie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Akron at Altoona, 11 a.m.

Richmond at Erie, 11:05 a.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 2, 5 p.m.

Somerset at Portland, 6 p.m.

Bowie at Harrisburg, 6:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Bowie at Harrisburg, 11 a.m.

Akron at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Somerset at Portland, 6 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.

Richmond at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

