|All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|19
|8
|.704
|—
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|17
|9
|.654
|1½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|13
|12
|.520
|5
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|13
|13
|.500
|5½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|11
|14
|.440
|7
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|10
|16
|.385
|8½
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|16
|10
|.615
|—
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|13
|12
|.520
|2½
|Akron (Cleveland)
|12
|14
|.462
|4
|Erie (Detroit)
|12
|15
|.444
|4½
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|11
|15
|.423
|5
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|8
|17
|.320
|7½
|Sunday's Games
Bowie 7, Erie at
Somerset 11,Binghamton 2
Hartford 5, Reading 4
New Hampshire 7, Harrisburg 2
Richmond 4, Altoona 1
Akron 5, Portland 4
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
New Hampshire at Reading, 11 a.m.
Akron at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Somerset at Portland, 6 p.m.
Hartford at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.
Richmond at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Bowie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Akron at Altoona, 11 a.m.
Richmond at Erie, 11:05 a.m.
Hartford at Binghamton, 2, 5 p.m.
Somerset at Portland, 6 p.m.
Bowie at Harrisburg, 6:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Bowie at Harrisburg, 11 a.m.
Akron at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Somerset at Portland, 6 p.m.
Hartford at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.
Richmond at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
