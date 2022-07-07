All Times EDT

x-first half division winner
Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)62.750
Hartford (Colorado)44.5002
Reading (Philadelphia)44.5002
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)35.3753
New Hampshire (Toronto)35.3753
x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)35.3753
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Bowie (Baltimore)62.750
Altoona (Pittsburgh)52.714½
Erie (Detroit)52.714½
x-Richmond (San Francisco)35.3753
Akron (Cleveland)24.3333
Harrisburg (Washington)26.2504
Wednesday's Games

Altoona 6, Akron 3

Erie 7, Harrisburg 0

Richmond 5, Reading 2

Portland 12, Binghamton 5

Bowie 5, Somerset 4

New Hampshire 11, Hartford 6

Thursday's Games

Erie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Reading at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Bowie at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Altoona at Akron, 2, 5:05 p.m.

Reading at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Bowie at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Portland at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

