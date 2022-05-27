All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|26
|15
|.634
|—
|Hartford (Colorado)
|26
|16
|.619
|½
|Portland (Boston)
|22
|20
|.524
|4½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|18
|24
|.429
|8½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|17
|24
|.415
|9
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|14
|27
|.341
|12
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Cleveland)
|26
|16
|.619
|—
|Erie (Detroit)
|24
|18
|.571
|2
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|23
|19
|.548
|3
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|21
|21
|.500
|5
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|18
|23
|.439
|7½
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|14
|26
|.350
|11
|Thursday's Games
Portland 3, Somerset 1
Altoona 5, Harrisburg 2
Hartford 7, Richmond 4
Erie 17, Bowie 1
Akron 4, New Hampshire 2
Binghamton 6, Reading 4
|Friday's Games
Somerset at Portland, 6 p.m.
Hartford at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Binghamton at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
Altoona at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
Erie at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Somerset at Portland, 1 p.m.
Hartford at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.
Erie at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Binghamton at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
Altoona at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Somerset at Portland, 1 p.m.
Altoona at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.
Erie at Bowie, 1:05 p.m.
Hartford at Richmond, 1:35 p.m.
Binghamton at Reading, 5:15 p.m.
New Hampshire at Akron, 6:05 p.m.
