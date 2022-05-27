All Times EDT

Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)2615.634
Hartford (Colorado)2616.619½
Portland (Boston)2220.524
Reading (Philadelphia)1824.429
New Hampshire (Toronto)1724.4159
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)1427.34112
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Akron (Cleveland)2616.619
Erie (Detroit)2418.5712
Richmond (San Francisco)2319.5483
Altoona (Pittsburgh)2121.5005
Harrisburg (Washington)1823.439
Bowie (Baltimore)1426.35011
Thursday's Games

Portland 3, Somerset 1

Altoona 5, Harrisburg 2

Hartford 7, Richmond 4

Erie 17, Bowie 1

Akron 4, New Hampshire 2

Binghamton 6, Reading 4

Friday's Games

Somerset at Portland, 6 p.m.

Hartford at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Altoona at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Erie at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Somerset at Portland, 1 p.m.

Hartford at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

Erie at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Altoona at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Somerset at Portland, 1 p.m.

Altoona at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Erie at Bowie, 1:05 p.m.

Hartford at Richmond, 1:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Reading, 5:15 p.m.

New Hampshire at Akron, 6:05 p.m.

