All Times EDT
Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)3422.607
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)3322.600½
New Hampshire (Toronto)2926.527
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)2728.491
Hartford (Colorado)2431.436
Reading (Philadelphia)2134.38212½
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Altoona (Pittsburgh)2925.537
Erie (Detroit)2927.5181
Akron (Cleveland)2827.509
Harrisburg (Washington)2827.509
Richmond (San Francisco)2530.455
Bowie (Baltimore)2331.4266
Friday's Games

Akron 12, Portland 8, 10 innings

Bowie 7, Erie 5

Altoona 4, Richmond 3

Reading 2, inghamton 1, 10 innings

Harrisburg 4, New Hampshire 3

Somerset 11, Hartford 4

Saturday's Games

Akron 5, Portland 2

New Hampshire 6, Harrisburg 1, 1st game

Harrisburg 7, New Hampshire 2

Binghamton 4, Reading, 1, 1st game

Binghamton 8, Reading, 2nd game

Bowie 6, Erie 2

Richmond 11, Altoona 2

Somerset 5, Hartford 2

Sunday's Games

Akron at Portland, 1 p.m.

New Hampshire at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Somerset at Hartford, 1:10 p.m.

Bowie at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Altoona at Richmond, 1:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Reading, 5:15 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Erie at Harrisburg, noon

Akron at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Hartford at Reading, 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you