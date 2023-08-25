All Times EDT
Northeast Division

x-First Half Winner

WLPct.GB
x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)2821.571
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)2523.521
Portland (Boston)2424.500
Reading (Philadelphia)2425.4904
Hartford (Colorado)2226.488
New Hampshire (Toronto)1928.4048
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
x-Erie (Detroit)2821.571
Richmond (San Francisco)2721.563½
Bowie (Baltimore)2722.5511
Harrisburg (Washington)2326.4695
Akron (Cleveland)2227.4496
Altoona (Pittsburgh)2126.4476
Thursday's Games

Altoona 2, Akron 1, 10 innings

Portland 6, Richmond 4

Erie 12, Bowie 10

Reading 3, Harrisburg 2

Binghamton 7, New Hampshire 6

Somerset 2, Hartford 1

Friday's Games

Akron 5, Altoona 4

Richmond at Portland, ppd.

Erie 5, Bowie 3

Reading 2, Harrisburg 1

New Hampshire 14, Binghamton 8

Somerset 8, Hartford 1

Saturday's Games

Akron at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Reading at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

Richmond at Portland, 6 p.m.

Bowie at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Binghamton at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Akron at Altoona, 1 p.m.

Reading at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Richmond at Portland, 2, 1 p.m.

Hartford at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.

Bowie at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Binghamton at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

