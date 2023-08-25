|All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|28
|21
|.571
|—
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|25
|23
|.521
|2½
|Portland (Boston)
|24
|24
|.500
|3½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|24
|25
|.490
|4
|Hartford (Colorado)
|22
|26
|.488
|5½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|19
|28
|.404
|8
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Erie (Detroit)
|28
|21
|.571
|—
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|27
|21
|.563
|½
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|27
|22
|.551
|1
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|23
|26
|.469
|5
|Akron (Cleveland)
|22
|27
|.449
|6
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|21
|26
|.447
|6
|Thursday's Games
Altoona 2, Akron 1, 10 innings
Portland 6, Richmond 4
Erie 12, Bowie 10
Reading 3, Harrisburg 2
Binghamton 7, New Hampshire 6
Somerset 2, Hartford 1
|Friday's Games
Akron 5, Altoona 4
Richmond at Portland, ppd.
Erie 5, Bowie 3
Reading 2, Harrisburg 1
New Hampshire 14, Binghamton 8
Somerset 8, Hartford 1
|Saturday's Games
Akron at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Reading at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.
Richmond at Portland, 6 p.m.
Bowie at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Binghamton at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Akron at Altoona, 1 p.m.
Reading at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.
Richmond at Portland, 2, 1 p.m.
Hartford at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.
Bowie at Erie, 1:35 p.m.
Binghamton at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.
