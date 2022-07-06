All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Hartford (Colorado)
|4
|3
|.571
|1
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|4
|3
|.571
|1
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|4
|2
|.667
|½
|Erie (Detroit)
|4
|2
|.667
|½
|Akron (Cleveland)
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|x-Richmond (San Francisco)
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|Monday's Games
Erie 9, Harrisburg 7, 11 innings
Richmond 15, Reading 7
Portland 11, Binghamton 3
Somerset 1, Bowie 0
Hartford 10, New Hampshire 5
Altoona at Akron ppd.
|Tuesday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Wednesday's Games
Erie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Reading at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Altoona at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Bowie at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Erie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Reading at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Altoona at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Bowie at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Hartford at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
