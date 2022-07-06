All Times EDT

x-first half division winner
Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)52.714
Hartford (Colorado)43.5711
Reading (Philadelphia)43.5711
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)34.4292
x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)34.4292
New Hampshire (Toronto)25.2863
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Bowie (Baltimore)52.714
Altoona (Pittsburgh)42.667½
Erie (Detroit)42.667½
Akron (Cleveland)23.4002
Harrisburg (Washington)25.2863
x-Richmond (San Francisco)25.2863
Monday's Games

Erie 9, Harrisburg 7, 11 innings

Richmond 15, Reading 7

Portland 11, Binghamton 3

Somerset 1, Bowie 0

Hartford 10, New Hampshire 5

Altoona at Akron ppd.

Tuesday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Erie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Reading at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Bowie at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Erie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Reading at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Bowie at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

