All Times EDT
Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)2010.667
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)1910.655½
Hartford (Colorado)1514.517
New Hampshire (Toronto)1514.517
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)1316.448
Reading (Philadelphia)1118.379
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Richmond (San Francisco)1613.552
Akron (Cleveland)1514.5171
Erie (Detroit)1515.500
Altoona (Pittsburgh)1315.464
Harrisburg (Washington)1316.4483
Bowie (Baltimore)919.321
Wednesday's Games

Akron 7, Altoona 2

Erie 1, Richmond 0

Binghamton 2, Hartford 0, 1st game

Hartford 6, Binghamton 2, 2nd game

Portland 6, Somerset 5

Harrisburg 3, Bowie 2

Reading 6, New Hampshire 5

Thursday's Games

Bowie 11, Harrisburg 2

Akron 4, Altoona 2

Somerset 9, Portland 1

Hartford 4, Binghamton 2

Erie 6, Richmond 5

New Hampshire 9, Reading 2

Friday's Games

Akron at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Somerset at Portland, 6 p.m.

Richmond at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

New Hampshire at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Bowie at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Somerset at Portland, 1 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.

Richmond at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Akron at Altoona, 4 p.m.

Bowie at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

New Hampshire at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

