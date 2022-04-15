All Times EDT

Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)42.667
Hartford (Colorado)32.600½
New Hampshire (Toronto)32.600½
Portland (Boston)33.5001
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)24.3332
Reading (Philadelphia)24.3332
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Richmond (San Francisco)42.667
Akron (Cleveland)33.5001
Bowie (Baltimore)33.5001
Erie (Detroit)33.5001
Harrisburg (Washington)33.5001
Altoona (Pittsburgh)24.3332
Thursday's Games

Portland 4, Harrisburg 3

Somerset 5, Erie 4

Richmond 5, Altoona 4

Hartford at New Hampshire, ppd. to April 15

Bowie 10, Binghamton 2

Akron 5, Reading 3

Friday's Games

Hartford at New Hampshire, 5:05 p.m., 1st Game

Hartford at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m., 2nd Game

Erie at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Bowie at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Reading at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Bowie at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.

Reading at Akron, 3:30 p.m., 1st Game

Reading at Akron, 5:30 p.m., 2nd Game

Portland at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

Altoona at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

Erie at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Portland at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Erie at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.

Bowie at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.

Altoona at Richmond, 1:35 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

