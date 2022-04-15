All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Hartford (Colorado)
|3
|2
|.600
|½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|3
|2
|.600
|½
|Portland (Boston)
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|4
|2
|.667
|—
|Akron (Cleveland)
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|Erie (Detroit)
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|3
|3
|.500
|1
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|2
|4
|.333
|2
|Thursday's Games
Portland 4, Harrisburg 3
Somerset 5, Erie 4
Richmond 5, Altoona 4
Hartford at New Hampshire, ppd. to April 15
Bowie 10, Binghamton 2
Akron 5, Reading 3
|Friday's Games
Hartford at New Hampshire, 5:05 p.m., 1st Game
Hartford at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m., 2nd Game
Erie at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.
Altoona at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Bowie at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
Reading at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Bowie at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.
Reading at Akron, 3:30 p.m., 1st Game
Reading at Akron, 5:30 p.m., 2nd Game
Portland at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.
Altoona at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.
Erie at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.
Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Portland at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.
Erie at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.
Bowie at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.
Altoona at Richmond, 1:35 p.m.
Hartford at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.
