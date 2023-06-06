All Times EDT
Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)3219.627
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)2921.580
New Hampshire (Toronto)2624.520
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)2327.460
Hartford (Colorado)2327.460
Reading (Philadelphia)2030.40011½
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Erie (Detroit)2922.569
Altoona (Pittsburgh)2722.5511
Harrisburg (Washington)2624.520
Akron (Cleveland)2525.500
Richmond (San Francisco)2228.440
Bowie (Baltimore)1831.36710
Sunday's Games

Altoona 6, Binghamton 4

Harrisburg 14, Bowie 10

Somerset 5, Portland 4, 10 innings

Reading 6, New Hampshire 4

Erie 6, Richmond 1

Akron 3, Hartford 1

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Akron at Portland, 6 p.m.

Bowie at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Altoona at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Reading, 7 p.m.

Somerset at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Akron at Portland, 6 p.m.

Bowie at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Altoona at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Reading, 7 p.m.

Somerset at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Akron at Portland, 11 a.m.

Bowie at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Altoona at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Reading, 7 p.m.

Somerset at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

