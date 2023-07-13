All Times EDT
Northeast Division

x-First Half Winner

WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)102.833
Hartford (Colorado)74.636
Reading (Philadelphia)56.455
x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)56.455
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)38.273
New Hampshire (Toronto)39.2507
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Richmond (San Francisco)84.667
Akron (Cleveland)75.5831
x-Erie (Detroit)65.545
Altoona (Pittsburgh)56.455
Bowie (Baltimore)57.4173
Harrisburg (Washington)57.4173
Sunday's Games

Portland 2, Binghamton 1

Reading at Somerset, susp.

Hartford 11, New Hamphire 4

Bowie 5, Richmond 0

Akron 5, Harrisburg 1

Erie at Altoona, ppd.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wedesday's Games

No games scheduled

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

Hartford at Erie, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Reading, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Akron at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Altoona at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Somerset at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

