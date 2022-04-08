All Times EDT

Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)101.000
Portland (Boston)101.000
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)101.000
Hartford (Colorado)01.0001
New Hampshire (Toronto)01.0001
Reading (Philadelphia)01.0001
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Erie (Detroit)101.000
Harrisburg (Washington)101.000
Richmond (San Francisco)101.000
Akron (Cleveland)01.0001
Altoona (Pittsburgh)01.0001
Bowie (Baltimore)01.0001
Friday's Games

Portland 11, New Hampshire 6

Harrisburg 9, Altoona 6

Erie 2, Akron 0

Somerset 6, Reading 2

Binghamton 8, Hartford 2

Richmond 7, Bowie 5

Saturday's Games

New Hampshire at Portland, 1 p.m.

Binghamton at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 1:05 p.m.

Akron at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Altoona, 4 p.m.

Somerset at Reading, 5:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

New Hampshire at Portland, 1 p.m.

Harrisburg at Altoona, 1 p.m.

Binghamton at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 1:05 p.m.

Akron at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Somerset at Reading, 3:15 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you