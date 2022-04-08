All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Hartford (Colorado)
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Erie (Detroit)
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|1
|0
|1.000
|—
|Akron (Cleveland)
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|Friday's Games
Portland 11, New Hampshire 6
Harrisburg 9, Altoona 6
Erie 2, Akron 0
Somerset 6, Reading 2
Binghamton 8, Hartford 2
Richmond 7, Bowie 5
|Saturday's Games
New Hampshire at Portland, 1 p.m.
Binghamton at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.
Richmond at Bowie, 1:05 p.m.
Akron at Erie, 1:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Altoona, 4 p.m.
Somerset at Reading, 5:15 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
New Hampshire at Portland, 1 p.m.
Harrisburg at Altoona, 1 p.m.
Binghamton at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.
Richmond at Bowie, 1:05 p.m.
Akron at Erie, 1:35 p.m.
Somerset at Reading, 3:15 p.m.
