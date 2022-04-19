All Times EDT

Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
New Hampshire (Toronto)63.667
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)63.667
Hartford (Colorado)45.4442
Portland (Boston)45.4442
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)35.375
Reading (Philadelphia)36.3333
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Richmond (San Francisco)63.667
Akron (Cleveland)54.5561
Harrisburg (Washington)54.5561
Bowie (Baltimore)44.500
Erie (Detroit)45.4442
Altoona (Pittsburgh)36.3333
Sunday's Games

Harrisburg 2, Portland 1

Somerset 11, Erie 4

Binghamton 9, Bowie 6

Richmond 6, Altoona 2

New Hampshire 3, Hartford 0, 7 innings, 1st game

Hartford 4, New Hampshire 1, 7 innings, 2nd game

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Richmond at Erie, ppd.

Binghamton at Portland, 6 p.m.

New Hampshire at Altoona, ppd.

Akron at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Somerset at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Richmond at Erie, 12:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Portland, 6 p.m.

New Hampshire at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Akron at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Somerset at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Richmond at Erie, 2, 4:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Altoona, 2, 4:30 p.m.

Binghamton at Portland, 6 p.m.

Akron at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Somerset at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

