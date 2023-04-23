All Times EDT
Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)114.733
New Hampshire (Toronto)87.5333
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)87.5333
Hartford (Colorado)77.500
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)68.429
Reading (Philadelphia)411.2677
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Richmond (San Francisco)96.600
Akron (Cleveland)87.5331
Harrisburg (Washington)87.5331
Altoona (Pittsburgh)77.500
Erie (Detroit)78.4672
Bowie (Baltimore)59.357
Saturday's Games

Portland 3, Reading 2

Harrisburg 7, Akron 4

New Hampshire 3, Somerset 1

Richmond 2, Erie 0

Hartford 4, Binghamton 2

Bowie at Altoona, ppd.

Sunday's Games

Altoona 5, Bowie 4

Portland 6, Reading 1

Harrisburg 3, Akron 0, 1st game

Harrisburg 4, Akron 1, 2nd game

Somerset 7, New Hampshire 3

Erie 6, Richmond 5

Binghamton at Hartford, ppd.

Monday's Games

No Game Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Altoona at Reading, 11 a.m.

Akron at Binghamton, 11:05 a.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 11:05 a.m.

Portland at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Somerset at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Somerset at Harrisburg, noon

Portland at Erie, 12:35 p.m.

Akron at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

