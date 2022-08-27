All Times EDT

x-first half division winner
Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)2820.583
x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)2721.5631
Hartford (Colorado)2423.511
Reading (Philadelphia)2425.490
New Hampshire (Toronto)2128.429
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)1830.37510
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Bowie (Baltimore)3217.653
Erie (Detroit)3118.6331
Akron (Cleveland)2821.5714
Altoona (Pittsburgh)2523.521
Harrisburg (Washington)1632.33315½
x-Richmond (San Francisco)1632.33315½
Thursday's Games

Portland 9, Hartford 0

Harrisburg 5, Erie 2

Akron 5, Richmond 2

Bowie 11, Altoona 8

Binghamton 7, Reading 3

New Hampshire 4, Somerset 3, 10 innings

Friday's Games

Hartford at Portland, ppd.

Binghamton 3, Reading 1

Erie 4, Harrisburg 1

Akron 4, Richmond 2

New Hampshire 5, Somerset 1

Bowie 4, Altoona 1

Saturday's Games

Hartford at Portland, 2, 4 p.m.

Erie at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

Altoona at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Richmond at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Hartford at Portland, 1 p.m.

Erie at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

New Hampshire at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.

Altoona at Bowie, 1:05 p.m.

Richmond at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Reading, 5:15 p.m.<

