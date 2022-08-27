All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|28
|20
|.583
|—
|x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|27
|21
|.563
|1
|Hartford (Colorado)
|24
|23
|.511
|3½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|24
|25
|.490
|4½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|21
|28
|.429
|7½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|18
|30
|.375
|10
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|32
|17
|.653
|—
|Erie (Detroit)
|31
|18
|.633
|1
|Akron (Cleveland)
|28
|21
|.571
|4
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|25
|23
|.521
|6½
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|16
|32
|.333
|15½
|x-Richmond (San Francisco)
|16
|32
|.333
|15½
|Thursday's Games
Portland 9, Hartford 0
Harrisburg 5, Erie 2
Akron 5, Richmond 2
Bowie 11, Altoona 8
Binghamton 7, Reading 3
New Hampshire 4, Somerset 3, 10 innings
|Friday's Games
Hartford at Portland, ppd.
Binghamton 3, Reading 1
Erie 4, Harrisburg 1
Akron 4, Richmond 2
New Hampshire 5, Somerset 1
Bowie 4, Altoona 1
|Saturday's Games
Hartford at Portland, 2, 4 p.m.
Erie at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.
Altoona at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Binghamton at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
Richmond at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Hartford at Portland, 1 p.m.
Erie at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.
New Hampshire at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.
Altoona at Bowie, 1:05 p.m.
Richmond at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Reading, 5:15 p.m.<
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.