|All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|23
|19
|.548
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|21
|21
|.500
|2
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|20
|21
|.488
|2½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|20
|21
|.488
|2½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|20
|22
|.476
|3
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|16
|24
|.400
|6
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Erie (Detroit)
|23
|18
|.561
|—
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|23
|19
|.548
|½
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|22
|20
|.524
|1½
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|22
|20
|.524
|1½
|Akron (Cleveland)
|20
|21
|.488
|3
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|18
|22
|.450
|4½
|Thursday's Games
Hartford 3, New Hampshire 0, 1st game
New Hampshire 12, Hartford 1, 2nd game
Erie at Akron, ppd.
Altoona 6, Bowie 3
Binghamton 5, Portland 4
Richmond 7, Harrisburg 6
Reading 5, Somerset 4
|Friday's Games
Erie at Akron, 2, 5:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Reading, 7 p.m.
Altoona at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
Portland at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Harrisburg at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.
Portland at Binghamton, 5:07 p.m.
New Hampshire at Hartford, 6:10 p.m.
Altoona at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
Erie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Altoona at Bowie, 1:05 p.m.
Portland at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Hartford, 1:10 p.m.
Harrisburg at Richmond, 1:35 p.m.
Erie at Akron, 2:05 p.m.
Somerset at Reading, 5:15 p.m.
