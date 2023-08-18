All Times EDT
Northeast Division

x-First Half Winner

WLPct.GB
x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)2319.548
Portland (Boston)2121.5002
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)2021.488
Hartford (Colorado)2021.488
Reading (Philadelphia)2022.4763
New Hampshire (Toronto)1624.4006
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
x-Erie (Detroit)2318.561
Richmond (San Francisco)2319.548½
Bowie (Baltimore)2220.524
Harrisburg (Washington)2220.524
Akron (Cleveland)2021.4883
Altoona (Pittsburgh)1822.450
Thursday's Games

Hartford 3, New Hampshire 0, 1st game

New Hampshire 12, Hartford 1, 2nd game

Erie at Akron, ppd.

Altoona 6, Bowie 3

Binghamton 5, Portland 4

Richmond 7, Harrisburg 6

Reading 5, Somerset 4

Friday's Games

Erie at Akron, 2, 5:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Reading, 7 p.m.

Altoona at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Portland at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Harrisburg at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

Portland at Binghamton, 5:07 p.m.

New Hampshire at Hartford, 6:10 p.m.

Altoona at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Erie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Altoona at Bowie, 1:05 p.m.

Portland at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Hartford, 1:10 p.m.

Harrisburg at Richmond, 1:35 p.m.

Erie at Akron, 2:05 p.m.

Somerset at Reading, 5:15 p.m.

