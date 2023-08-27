All Times EDT
Northeast Division

x-First Half Winner

WLPct.GB
x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)3021.588
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)2623.5313
Portland (Boston)2625.5104
Reading (Philadelphia)2426.4805
Hartford (Colorado)2227.449
New Hampshire (Toronto)1929.3969
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Bowie (Baltimore)2922.569
x-Erie (Detroit)2823.5491
Richmond (San Francisco)2823.5491
Harrisburg (Washington)2427.4715
Akron (Cleveland)2328.4516
Altoona (Pittsburgh)2227.4496
Saturday's Games

Altoona 9, Akron 8

Harrisburg 7, Reading 6

Portland 12, Richmond 4

Bowie 3, Erie 0

Binghamton 9, New Hampshire 4

Somerset 3, Hartford 1

Sunday's Games

Akron 9, Altoona 2

Reading 2, Harrisburg 0

Portland 5, Richmond 1, 1st game

Richmond 10, Portland 8, 2nd game

Somerset 7, Hartford 6

Erie 5, Bowie 4

Binghamton at New Hampshire, can.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Somerset at Portland, 6 p.m.

Altoona at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Bowie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

New Hampshire at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Richmond at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Somerset at Portland, 6 p.m.

Altoona at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Bowie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

New Hampshire at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Richmond at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

