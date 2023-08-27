|All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|30
|21
|.588
|—
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|26
|23
|.531
|3
|Portland (Boston)
|26
|25
|.510
|4
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|24
|26
|.480
|5
|Hartford (Colorado)
|22
|27
|.449
|6½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|19
|29
|.396
|9
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|29
|22
|.569
|—
|x-Erie (Detroit)
|28
|23
|.549
|1
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|28
|23
|.549
|1
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|24
|27
|.471
|5
|Akron (Cleveland)
|23
|28
|.451
|6
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|22
|27
|.449
|6
|Saturday's Games
Altoona 9, Akron 8
Harrisburg 7, Reading 6
Portland 12, Richmond 4
Bowie 3, Erie 0
Binghamton 9, New Hampshire 4
Somerset 3, Hartford 1
|Sunday's Games
Akron 9, Altoona 2
Reading 2, Harrisburg 0
Portland 5, Richmond 1, 1st game
Richmond 10, Portland 8, 2nd game
Somerset 7, Hartford 6
Erie 5, Bowie 4
Binghamton at New Hampshire, can.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Somerset at Portland, 6 p.m.
Altoona at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Bowie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
New Hampshire at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
Richmond at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Somerset at Portland, 6 p.m.
Altoona at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Bowie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
New Hampshire at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
Richmond at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
