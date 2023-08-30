All Times EDT
Northeast Division

x-First Half Winner

WLPct.GB
x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)3121.596
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)2723.5403
Portland (Boston)2626.5005
Reading (Philadelphia)2527.4816
Hartford (Colorado)2328.451
New Hampshire (Toronto)2029.408
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Bowie (Baltimore)2923.558
x-Erie (Detroit)2824.5381
Richmond (San Francisco)2824.5381
Akron (Cleveland)2428.4625
Harrisburg (Washington)2428.4625
Altoona (Pittsburgh)2327.4605
Tuesday's Games

Somerset 3, Portland 1

Altoona 7, Erie 5

Akron 7, Bowie 5

Binghamton 1, Harrisburg 0

New Hampshire 6, Reading 3

Hartford 4, Richmond 3

Wednesday's Games

Somerset at Portland, 6 p.m.

Altoona at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Bowie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

New Hampshire at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Richmond at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Somerset at Portland, 6 p.m.

Altoona at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Bowie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

New Hampshire at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Richmond at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Somerset at Portland, 6 p.m.

Altoona at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Bowie at Akron, 6:45 p.m.

Harrisburg at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Reading, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you