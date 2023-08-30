|All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|31
|21
|.596
|—
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|27
|23
|.540
|3
|Portland (Boston)
|26
|26
|.500
|5
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|25
|27
|.481
|6
|Hartford (Colorado)
|23
|28
|.451
|7½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|20
|29
|.408
|9½
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|29
|23
|.558
|—
|x-Erie (Detroit)
|28
|24
|.538
|1
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|28
|24
|.538
|1
|Akron (Cleveland)
|24
|28
|.462
|5
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|24
|28
|.462
|5
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|23
|27
|.460
|5
|Tuesday's Games
Somerset 3, Portland 1
Altoona 7, Erie 5
Akron 7, Bowie 5
Binghamton 1, Harrisburg 0
New Hampshire 6, Reading 3
Hartford 4, Richmond 3
|Wednesday's Games
Somerset at Portland, 6 p.m.
Altoona at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Bowie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
New Hampshire at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
Richmond at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Somerset at Portland, 6 p.m.
Altoona at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Bowie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
New Hampshire at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
Richmond at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Somerset at Portland, 6 p.m.
Altoona at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Bowie at Akron, 6:45 p.m.
Harrisburg at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Reading, 7:05 p.m.
Richmond at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
