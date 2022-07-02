All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hartford (Colorado)
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|3
|1
|.750
|—
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|4
|0
|1.000
|—
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|3
|1
|.750
|1
|Erie (Detroit)
|2
|1
|.667
|1½
|Akron (Cleveland)
|1
|2
|.333
|2½
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|x-Richmond (San Francisco)
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|Friday's Games
New Hampshire 16, Portland 0
Altoona 6, Harrisburg 0
Akron at Erie, ppd.
Reading 7, Somerset 5
Hartford 8, Binghamton 3
Bowie 4, Richmond 2
|Saturday's Games
New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.
Harrisburg at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Binghamton at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.
Akron at Erie, 6:35 p.m.
Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.
Harrisburg at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Binghamton at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.
Akron at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Richmond at Bowie, 6:05 p.m.
Somerset at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
