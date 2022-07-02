All Times EDT

x-first half division winner
Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Hartford (Colorado)31.750
Portland (Boston)31.750
Reading (Philadelphia)31.750
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)13.2502
New Hampshire (Toronto)13.2502
x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)13.2502
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Bowie (Baltimore)401.000
Altoona (Pittsburgh)31.7501
Erie (Detroit)21.667
Akron (Cleveland)12.333
Harrisburg (Washington)13.2503
x-Richmond (San Francisco)04.0004
Friday's Games

New Hampshire 16, Portland 0

Altoona 6, Harrisburg 0

Akron at Erie, ppd.

Reading 7, Somerset 5

Hartford 8, Binghamton 3

Bowie 4, Richmond 2

Saturday's Games

New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.

Harrisburg at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Binghamton at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.

Akron at Erie, 6:35 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Sunday's Games

New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.

Harrisburg at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Binghamton at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.

Akron at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 6:05 p.m.

Somerset at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

