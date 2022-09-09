All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|38
|22
|.633
|—
|x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|35
|23
|.603
|2
|Hartford (Colorado)
|29
|30
|.492
|8½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|28
|32
|.467
|10
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|23
|35
|.397
|14
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|22
|38
|.367
|16
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|37
|23
|.617
|—
|Erie (Detroit)
|37
|23
|.617
|—
|Akron (Cleveland)
|33
|27
|.550
|4
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|32
|27
|.542
|4½
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|21
|38
|.356
|15½
|x-Richmond (San Francisco)
|21
|38
|.356
|15½
|Thursday's Games
Portland 5, Binghamton 3
Erie 9, Altoona 2
Akron 3, Harrisburg 2
Bowie 6, Richmond 5
New Hampshire 11, Reading 7, 11 innings
Somerset 7, Hartford 5
|Friday's Games
Binghamton at Portland, 6 p.m.
Altoona at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
Akron at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
Somerset at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Richmond at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Binghamton at Portland, 1 p.m.
Altoona at Erie, 4:05 p.m.
Somerset at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.
Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
New Hampshire at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
Akron at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Binghamton at Portland, 1 p.m.
Akron at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.
Somerset at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.
Richmond at Bowie, 1:05 p.m.
Altoona at Erie, 1:35 p.m.
New Hampshire at Reading, 5:15 p.m.
