All Times EDT

x-first half division winner
Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)3822.633
x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)3523.6032
Hartford (Colorado)2930.492
Reading (Philadelphia)2832.46710
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)2335.39714
New Hampshire (Toronto)2238.36716
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Bowie (Baltimore)3723.617
Erie (Detroit)3723.617
Akron (Cleveland)3327.5504
Altoona (Pittsburgh)3227.542
Harrisburg (Washington)2138.35615½
x-Richmond (San Francisco)2138.35615½
Thursday's Games

Portland 5, Binghamton 3

Erie 9, Altoona 2

Akron 3, Harrisburg 2

Bowie 6, Richmond 5

New Hampshire 11, Reading 7, 11 innings

Somerset 7, Hartford 5

Friday's Games

Binghamton at Portland, 6 p.m.

Altoona at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Akron at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Somerset at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Binghamton at Portland, 1 p.m.

Altoona at Erie, 4:05 p.m.

Somerset at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

New Hampshire at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Akron at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Binghamton at Portland, 1 p.m.

Akron at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Somerset at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 1:05 p.m.

Altoona at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

New Hampshire at Reading, 5:15 p.m.

