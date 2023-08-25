All Times EDT
Northeast Division

x-First Half Winner

WLPct.GB
x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)2721.563
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)2522.532
Portland (Boston)2424.5003
Reading (Philadelphia)2325.4794
Hartford (Colorado)2225.468
New Hampshire (Toronto)1828.3918
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Bowie (Baltimore)2721.563
x-Erie (Detroit)2721.563
Richmond (San Francisco)2721.563
Harrisburg (Washington)2325.4794
Altoona (Pittsburgh)2125.4575
Akron (Cleveland)2127.4386
Thursday's Games

Altoona 2, Akron 1, 10 innings

Portland 6, Richmond 4

Erie 12, Bowie 10

Reading 3, Harrisburg 2

Binghamton 7, New Hampshire 6

Somerset 2, Hartford 1

Friday's Games

Akron at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Richmond at Portland, 6 p.m.

Bowie at Erie, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Akron at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Reading at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

Richmond at Portland, 6 p.m.

Bowie at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Binghamton at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Hartford at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Akron at Altoona, 1 p.m.

Reading at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Richmond at Portland, 1 p.m.

Hartford at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.

Bowie at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Binghamton at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you