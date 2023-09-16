|All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
x-First Half Winner
y-Second Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|40
|27
|.597
|—
|y-Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|37
|27
|.578
|1½
|Portland (Boston)
|32
|34
|.485
|7½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|31
|35
|.470
|8½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|28
|37
|.431
|11
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|27
|37
|.422
|11½
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|y-Richmond (San Francisco)
|40
|27
|.597
|—
|x-Erie (Detroit)
|37
|30
|.552
|3
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|36
|31
|.537
|4
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|32
|33
|.492
|7
|Akron (Cleveland)
|29
|38
|.433
|11
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|27
|40
|.403
|13
|Friday's Games
Hartford 2, Portland 1
Erie 8, Richmond 3
Somerset 3, New Hampshire 2
Bowie 5, Harrisburg 4
Altoona 4, Akron 0
Reading 2, Binghamton 1
|Saturday's Games
Hartford at Portland, 1 p.m.
Bowie at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.
Richmond at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Reading at Binghamton, 6:07 p.m.
Somerset at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Altoona at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Hartford at Portland, 1 p.m.
Bowie at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.
Reading at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.
Somerset at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.
Richmond at Erie, 1:35 p.m.
Altoona at Akron, 6:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
