All Times EDT
Northeast Division

x-First Half Winner

y-Second Half Winner

WLPct.GB
x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)4027.597
y-Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)3727.578
Portland (Boston)3234.485
Reading (Philadelphia)3135.470
Hartford (Colorado)2837.43111
New Hampshire (Toronto)2737.42211½
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
y-Richmond (San Francisco)4027.597
x-Erie (Detroit)3730.5523
Bowie (Baltimore)3631.5374
Altoona (Pittsburgh)3233.4927
Akron (Cleveland)2938.43311
Harrisburg (Washington)2740.40313
Friday's Games

Hartford 2, Portland 1

Erie 8, Richmond 3

Somerset 3, New Hampshire 2

Bowie 5, Harrisburg 4

Altoona 4, Akron 0

Reading 2, Binghamton 1

Saturday's Games

Hartford at Portland, 1 p.m.

Bowie at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Richmond at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Reading at Binghamton, 6:07 p.m.

Somerset at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Hartford at Portland, 1 p.m.

Bowie at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Reading at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.

Somerset at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Richmond at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Altoona at Akron, 6:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you