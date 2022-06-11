All Times EDT

Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Hartford (Colorado)3719.661
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)3520.636
New Hampshire (Toronto)2728.491
Portland (Boston)2432.42913
Reading (Philadelphia)2432.42913
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)2035.36416½
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Richmond (San Francisco)3224.571
Akron (Cleveland)3125.5541
Erie (Detroit)3125.5541
Altoona (Pittsburgh)2729.4825
Harrisburg (Washington)2531.4467
Bowie (Baltimore)2134.38210½
Friday's Games

Hartford 14, Portland 12

Erie 5, Richmond 2

Reading 7, Altoona 5

Harrisburg 10, Bowie 1

Akron 9, Somerset 2

New Hampshire 4, Binghamton 0

Saturday's Games

Hartford 7, Portland 3

Harrisburg 2, Bowie 1, 10 innings

Richmond 6, Erie 5

New Hampshire 7, Binghamton 5

Altoona 5 Reading 2

Somerset 6, Akron 0

Sunday's Games

Hartford at Portland, 1 p.m.

Bowie at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Akron at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.

Erie at Richmond, 1:35 p.m.

Altoona at Reading, 5:15 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Erie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Richmond at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Somerset at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Reading, 7 p.m.

Akron at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

