All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hartford (Colorado)
|37
|19
|.661
|—
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|35
|20
|.636
|1½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|27
|28
|.491
|9½
|Portland (Boston)
|24
|32
|.429
|13
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|24
|32
|.429
|13
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|20
|35
|.364
|16½
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|32
|24
|.571
|—
|Akron (Cleveland)
|31
|25
|.554
|1
|Erie (Detroit)
|31
|25
|.554
|1
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|27
|29
|.482
|5
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|25
|31
|.446
|7
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|21
|34
|.382
|10½
|Friday's Games
Hartford 14, Portland 12
Erie 5, Richmond 2
Reading 7, Altoona 5
Harrisburg 10, Bowie 1
Akron 9, Somerset 2
New Hampshire 4, Binghamton 0
|Saturday's Games
Hartford 7, Portland 3
Harrisburg 2, Bowie 1, 10 innings
Richmond 6, Erie 5
New Hampshire 7, Binghamton 5
Altoona 5 Reading 2
Somerset 6, Akron 0
|Sunday's Games
Hartford at Portland, 1 p.m.
Bowie at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.
Akron at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.
Erie at Richmond, 1:35 p.m.
Altoona at Reading, 5:15 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Erie at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Richmond at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Somerset at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Binghamton at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Reading, 7 p.m.
Akron at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
