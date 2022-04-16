All Times EDT

Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
New Hampshire (Toronto)52.714
Portland (Boston)43.5711
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)43.5711
Hartford (Colorado)34.4292
Reading (Philadelphia)34.4292
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)25.2863
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Bowie (Baltimore)43.571
Erie (Detroit)43.571
Richmond (San Francisco)43.571
Akron (Cleveland)34.4291
Altoona (Pittsburgh)34.4291
Harrisburg (Washington)34.4291
Friday's Games

New Hampshire 8, Hartford 0, 7 innings, 1st Game

New Hampshire 5, Hartford 2, 7 innings, 2nd Game

Erie 9, Somerset, 2

Altoona 6, Richmond 1

Bowie 6, Binghamton 2

Portland 4, Harrisburg 2

Reading 12, Akron 3

Saturday's Games

Bowie at Binghamton, ppd.

Reading at Akron, 3:30 p.m., 1st Game

Reading at Akron, 5:30 p.m., 2nd Game

Portland at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

Altoona at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

Erie at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Portland at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Erie at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.

Bowie at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.

Altoona at Richmond, 1:35 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Richmond at Erie, 12:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Portland, 6 p.m.

New Hampshire at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Akron at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Somerset at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

