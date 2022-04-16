All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|5
|2
|.714
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|4
|3
|.571
|1
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|4
|3
|.571
|1
|Hartford (Colorado)
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|2
|5
|.286
|3
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|4
|3
|.571
|—
|Erie (Detroit)
|4
|3
|.571
|—
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|4
|3
|.571
|—
|Akron (Cleveland)
|3
|4
|.429
|1
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|3
|4
|.429
|1
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|3
|4
|.429
|1
|Friday's Games
New Hampshire 8, Hartford 0, 7 innings, 1st Game
New Hampshire 5, Hartford 2, 7 innings, 2nd Game
Erie 9, Somerset, 2
Altoona 6, Richmond 1
Bowie 6, Binghamton 2
Portland 4, Harrisburg 2
Reading 12, Akron 3
|Saturday's Games
Bowie at Binghamton, ppd.
Reading at Akron, 3:30 p.m., 1st Game
Reading at Akron, 5:30 p.m., 2nd Game
Portland at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.
Altoona at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.
Erie at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.
Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Portland at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.
Erie at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.
Bowie at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.
Altoona at Richmond, 1:35 p.m.
Hartford at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Richmond at Erie, 12:35 p.m.
Binghamton at Portland, 6 p.m.
New Hampshire at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Akron at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
Somerset at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
