x-first half division winner
Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)2719.587
Portland (Boston)2720.574½
Hartford (Colorado)2422.5223
Reading (Philadelphia)2423.511
New Hampshire (Toronto)1928.404
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)1630.34811
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Bowie (Baltimore)3017.638
Erie (Detroit)3017.638
Akron (Cleveland)2621.5534
Altoona (Pittsburgh)2521.543
x-Richmond (San Francisco)1630.34813½
Harrisburg (Washington)1531.32614½
Tuesday's Games

Hartford 12, Portland 0

Erie 9, Harrisburg 1

Altoona 7, Bowie 5

Richmond 8, Akron 5, 10 innings

Binghamton 8, Reading 6

Somerset 10, New Hampshire 7

Wednesday's Games

Portland 8, Hartford 0

Harrisburg 9, Erie 5

Bowie 7, Altoona 5

Akron 5, Richmond 2

Reading 4, Binghamton 3

Somerset 3, New Hampshire 2

Thursday's Games

Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.

Erie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Richmond at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Reading, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

