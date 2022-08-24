All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|27
|19
|.587
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|27
|20
|.574
|½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|24
|22
|.522
|3
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|24
|23
|.511
|3½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|19
|28
|.404
|8½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|16
|30
|.348
|11
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|30
|17
|.638
|—
|Erie (Detroit)
|30
|17
|.638
|—
|Akron (Cleveland)
|26
|21
|.553
|4
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|25
|21
|.543
|4½
|x-Richmond (San Francisco)
|16
|30
|.348
|13½
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|15
|31
|.326
|14½
|Tuesday's Games
Hartford 12, Portland 0
Erie 9, Harrisburg 1
Altoona 7, Bowie 5
Richmond 8, Akron 5, 10 innings
Binghamton 8, Reading 6
Somerset 10, New Hampshire 7
|Wednesday's Games
Portland 8, Hartford 0
Harrisburg 9, Erie 5
Bowie 7, Altoona 5
Akron 5, Richmond 2
Reading 4, Binghamton 3
Somerset 3, New Hampshire 2
|Thursday's Games
Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.
Erie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Richmond at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Altoona at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Binghamton at Reading, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.