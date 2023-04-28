All Times EDT
Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)135.722
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)117.6112
Hartford (Colorado)98.529
New Hampshire (Toronto)99.5004
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)89.471
Reading (Philadelphia)513.2788
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Richmond (San Francisco)126.667
Altoona (Pittsburgh)98.529
Akron (Cleveland)99.5003
Erie (Detroit)810.4444
Harrisburg (Washington)810.4444
Bowie (Baltimore)512.294
Thursday's Games

Binghamton 7, Akron 5

Erie 3, Portland 2, 10 innings

Somerset 5, Harrisburg 2

New Hampshire 7, Hartford 5

Richmond 4, Bowie 2

Reading 11, Altoona 5

Friday's Games

Akron at Binghamton, 6:05 p.m.

Portland at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Somerset at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Akron at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.

Portland at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 4:05 p.m.

Somerset at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Somerset at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Akron at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 1:05 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Portland at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Altoona at Reading, 3:15 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you