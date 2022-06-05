All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|32
|18
|.640
|—
|Hartford (Colorado)
|32
|19
|.627
|½
|Portland (Boston)
|24
|27
|.471
|8½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|23
|27
|.460
|9
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|21
|30
|.412
|11½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|19
|31
|.380
|13
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Erie (Detroit)
|30
|21
|.588
|—
|Akron (Cleveland)
|29
|22
|.569
|1
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|28
|23
|.549
|2
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|25
|26
|.490
|5
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|21
|29
|.420
|8½
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|19
|30
|.388
|10
|Saturday's Games
New Hampshire 4, Portland 0, 1st game
Portland 2, New Hampshire 0, 2nd game
Altoona 5, Bowie 3
Hartford 7, Reading 5
Erie 4, Harrisburg 2
Binghamton 3, Somerset 2
Richmond 6, Akron 0
|Sunday's Games
Hartford 7, Reading 2
Somerset 5, Binghamton 4
Portland 2, New Hampshire 0
Erie 6, Harrisburg 3
Akron 4, Richmond 3
Altoona 3, Bowie 2, 10 innings
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.
Bowie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Akron at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.
Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
New Hampshire at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Altoona at Reading, 7 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.
Bowie at Harrisburg, 2, 5:30 p.m.
Akron at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.
Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
New Hampshire at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Altoona at Reading, 7 p.m.
