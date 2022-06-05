All Times EDT

Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)3218.640
Hartford (Colorado)3219.627½
Portland (Boston)2427.471
New Hampshire (Toronto)2327.4609
Reading (Philadelphia)2130.41211½
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)1931.38013
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Erie (Detroit)3021.588
Akron (Cleveland)2922.5691
Richmond (San Francisco)2823.5492
Altoona (Pittsburgh)2526.4905
Harrisburg (Washington)2129.420
Bowie (Baltimore)1930.38810
Saturday's Games

New Hampshire 4, Portland 0, 1st game

Portland 2, New Hampshire 0, 2nd game

Altoona 5, Bowie 3

Hartford 7, Reading 5

Erie 4, Harrisburg 2

Binghamton 3, Somerset 2

Richmond 6, Akron 0

Sunday's Games

Hartford 7, Reading 2

Somerset 5, Binghamton 4

Portland 2, New Hampshire 0

Erie 6, Harrisburg 3

Akron 4, Richmond 3

Altoona 3, Bowie 2, 10 innings

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.

Bowie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Akron at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

New Hampshire at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Reading, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.

Bowie at Harrisburg, 2, 5:30 p.m.

Akron at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

New Hampshire at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Reading, 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you