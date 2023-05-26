|All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|29
|13
|.690
|—
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|24
|18
|.571
|5
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|20
|21
|.488
|8½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|20
|22
|.476
|9
|Hartford (Colorado)
|20
|22
|.476
|9
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|16
|26
|.381
|13
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Erie (Detroit)
|23
|20
|.535
|—
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|22
|20
|.524
|½
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|21
|20
|.512
|1
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|21
|21
|.500
|1½
|Akron (Cleveland)
|20
|22
|.476
|2½
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|15
|26
|.366
|7
|Thursday's Games
Portland 3, New Hampshire 2
Altoona 16, Hartford 0
Erie 7, Somerset 6
Akron 4, Bowie 1
Binghamton 2, Richmond 1
Harrisburg 9, Reading 5
|Friday's Games
Hartford 9, Altoona 6
Portland 4, New Hampshire 3
Erie 10, Somerset 4
Reading 10, Harrisburg 9
Bowie 3, Akron 2
Binghamton 7, Richmond 2
|Saturday's Games
New Hampshire at Portland, 2, 1 p.m.
Hartford at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Richmond at Binghamton, 6:07 p.m.
Somerset at Erie, 6:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
Bowie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
New Hampshire at Portland, 1 p.m.
Somerset at Erie, 1:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Reading, 5:15 p.m.
Hartford at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Bowie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Richmond at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
