Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)2913.690
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)2418.5715
New Hampshire (Toronto)2021.488
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)2022.4769
Hartford (Colorado)2022.4769
Reading (Philadelphia)1626.38113
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Erie (Detroit)2320.535
Harrisburg (Washington)2220.524½
Altoona (Pittsburgh)2120.5121
Richmond (San Francisco)2121.500
Akron (Cleveland)2022.476
Bowie (Baltimore)1526.3667
Thursday's Games

Portland 3, New Hampshire 2

Altoona 16, Hartford 0

Erie 7, Somerset 6

Akron 4, Bowie 1

Binghamton 2, Richmond 1

Harrisburg 9, Reading 5

Friday's Games

Hartford 9, Altoona 6

Portland 4, New Hampshire 3

Erie 10, Somerset 4

Reading 10, Harrisburg 9

Bowie 3, Akron 2

Binghamton 7, Richmond 2

Saturday's Games

New Hampshire at Portland, 2, 1 p.m.

Hartford at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Richmond at Binghamton, 6:07 p.m.

Somerset at Erie, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Bowie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

New Hampshire at Portland, 1 p.m.

Somerset at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Reading, 5:15 p.m.

Hartford at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Bowie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Richmond at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

