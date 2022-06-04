All Times EDT

Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)3117.646
Hartford (Colorado)3019.612
New Hampshire (Toronto)2225.468
Portland (Boston)2226.4589
Reading (Philadelphia)2128.42910½
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)1830.37513
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Akron (Cleveland)2821.571
Erie (Detroit)2821.571
Richmond (San Francisco)2721.5511
Altoona (Pittsburgh)2326.4695
Harrisburg (Washington)2127.438
Bowie (Baltimore)1928.4048
Friday's Games

Akron 6, Richmond 2, 1st game

Richmond 6, Akron 4, 2nd game

Bowie 3, Altoona 2

Portland at New Hampshire, ppd.

Harrisburg 7, Erie 3

Hartford 9, Reading 4

Somerset 7, Binghamton 2

Saturday's Games

Portland at New Hampshire, 2, 5:05 p.m.

Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Reading at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Somerset at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Richmond at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Reading at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.

Somerset at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Richmond at Akron, 2:05 p.m.

Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.

Bowie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Akron at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

New Hampshire at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Reading, 7 p.m.

