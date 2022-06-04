All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|31
|17
|.646
|—
|Hartford (Colorado)
|30
|19
|.612
|1½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|22
|25
|.468
|8½
|Portland (Boston)
|22
|26
|.458
|9
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|21
|28
|.429
|10½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|18
|30
|.375
|13
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Akron (Cleveland)
|28
|21
|.571
|—
|Erie (Detroit)
|28
|21
|.571
|—
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|27
|21
|.551
|1
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|23
|26
|.469
|5
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|21
|27
|.438
|6½
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|19
|28
|.404
|8
|Friday's Games
Akron 6, Richmond 2, 1st game
Richmond 6, Akron 4, 2nd game
Bowie 3, Altoona 2
Portland at New Hampshire, ppd.
Harrisburg 7, Erie 3
Hartford 9, Reading 4
Somerset 7, Binghamton 2
|Saturday's Games
Portland at New Hampshire, 2, 5:05 p.m.
Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Reading at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Somerset at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Richmond at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Reading at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.
Somerset at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.
Portland at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Erie, 1:35 p.m.
Richmond at Akron, 2:05 p.m.
Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.
Bowie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Akron at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.
Erie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
New Hampshire at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Altoona at Reading, 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.