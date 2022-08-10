All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|20
|14
|.588
|—
|x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|19
|14
|.574
|½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|18
|15
|.545
|1½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|17
|17
|.500
|3
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|16
|18
|.471
|4
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|11
|22
|.333
|8½
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|24
|8
|.750
|—
|Erie (Detroit)
|21
|11
|.656
|3
|Akron (Cleveland)
|15
|16
|.484
|8½
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|15
|18
|.455
|9½
|x-Richmond (San Francisco)
|11
|21
|.344
|13
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|10
|23
|.303
|14½
|Tuesday's Games
Portland 5, Richmond 4
Reading 13, Harrisburg 2
Altoona 6, Binghamton 0
Akron 6, Bowie 5
Somerset 3, Hartford 1
Erie 9, New Hampshire 6
|Wednesday's Games
Erie at New Hampshire, 12:05 p.m.
Richmond at Portland, 6 p.m.
Hartford at Somerset, 6:05 p.m.
Reading at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Altoona at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Bowie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Hartford at Somerset, 11:05 p.m.
Reading at Harrisburg, noon
Richmond at Portland, 12:05 p.m.
Altoona at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Bowie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Erie at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
