x-first half division winner
Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)2014.588
x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)1914.574½
Hartford (Colorado)1815.545
Reading (Philadelphia)1717.5003
New Hampshire (Toronto)1618.4714
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)1122.333
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Bowie (Baltimore)248.750
Erie (Detroit)2111.6563
Akron (Cleveland)1516.484
Altoona (Pittsburgh)1518.455
x-Richmond (San Francisco)1121.34413
Harrisburg (Washington)1023.30314½
Tuesday's Games

Portland 5, Richmond 4

Reading 13, Harrisburg 2

Altoona 6, Binghamton 0

Akron 6, Bowie 5

Somerset 3, Hartford 1

Erie 9, New Hampshire 6

Wednesday's Games

Erie at New Hampshire, 12:05 p.m.

Richmond at Portland, 6 p.m.

Hartford at Somerset, 6:05 p.m.

Reading at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Altoona at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Bowie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Hartford at Somerset, 11:05 p.m.

Reading at Harrisburg, noon

Richmond at Portland, 12:05 p.m.

Altoona at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Bowie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

