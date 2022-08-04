All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Hartford (Colorado)
|17
|11
|.607
|—
|Portland (Boston)
|17
|12
|.586
|½
|x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|16
|12
|.571
|1
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|13
|16
|.448
|4½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|13
|16
|.448
|4½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|9
|19
|.321
|8
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|20
|8
|.714
|—
|Erie (Detroit)
|19
|9
|.679
|1
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|14
|15
|.483
|6½
|Akron (Cleveland)
|12
|15
|.444
|7½
|x-Richmond (San Francisco)
|10
|18
|.357
|10
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|10
|19
|.345
|10½
|Wednesday's Games
Binghamton 6, Somerset 2
Erie 9, Portland 5
Akron 4, Altoona 2
Bowie 6, Harrisburg 4
Reading 12, Hartford 10
Richmond 3, New Hampshire 2
|Thursday's Games
Erie at Portland, 6 p.m.
Akron at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Bowie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Hartford at Reading, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Richmond at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Erie at Portland, 6 p.m.
Akron at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Hartford at Reading, 7 p.m.
Bowie at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
Richmond at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
