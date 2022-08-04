All Times EDT

x-first half division winner
Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Hartford (Colorado)1711.607
Portland (Boston)1712.586½
x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)1612.5711
New Hampshire (Toronto)1316.448
Reading (Philadelphia)1316.448
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)919.3218
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Bowie (Baltimore)208.714
Erie (Detroit)199.6791
Altoona (Pittsburgh)1415.483
Akron (Cleveland)1215.444
x-Richmond (San Francisco)1018.35710
Harrisburg (Washington)1019.34510½
Wednesday's Games

Binghamton 6, Somerset 2

Erie 9, Portland 5

Akron 4, Altoona 2

Bowie 6, Harrisburg 4

Reading 12, Hartford 10

Richmond 3, New Hampshire 2

Thursday's Games

Erie at Portland, 6 p.m.

Akron at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Bowie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Hartford at Reading, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Erie at Portland, 6 p.m.

Akron at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Hartford at Reading, 7 p.m.

Bowie at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

