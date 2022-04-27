All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|10
|7
|.588
|—
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|10
|7
|.588
|—
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|9
|8
|.529
|1
|Hartford (Colorado)
|8
|8
|.500
|1½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|5
|12
|.294
|5
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|4
|12
|.250
|5½
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|10
|6
|.625
|—
|Erie (Detroit)
|10
|7
|.588
|½
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|9
|7
|.562
|1
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|9
|8
|.529
|1½
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|9
|8
|.529
|1½
|Akron (Cleveland)
|7
|10
|.412
|3½
|Tuesday's Games
Richmond 8, Bowie 0
Hartford at Harrisburg, ppd.
Altoona 6, Akron 4
Erie at Binghamton, ppd.
Somerset 2, Portland 1, 10 innings
Reading at New Hampshire, ppd.
|Wednesday's Games
Hartford 7, Harrisburg 3
New Hampshire 10, Reading 2, 1st game
Reading 5, New Hampshire 2, 2nd game
Erie 5, Binghamton 0, 1st game
Erie 10, Binghamton 2, 2nd game
Altoona 2, Akron 1
Bowie 10, Richmond 0
Portland 2, Somerset 1
|Thursday's Games
Hartford at Harrisburg, 2, 5:30 p.m.
Altoona at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Bowie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Erie at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.
Reading at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Bowie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Erie at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.
Reading at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Hartford at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
Altoona at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
