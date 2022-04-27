All Times EDT

Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)107.588
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)107.588
New Hampshire (Toronto)98.5291
Hartford (Colorado)88.500
Reading (Philadelphia)512.2945
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)412.250
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Harrisburg (Washington)106.625
Erie (Detroit)107.588½
Bowie (Baltimore)97.5621
Altoona (Pittsburgh)98.529
Richmond (San Francisco)98.529
Akron (Cleveland)710.412
Tuesday's Games

Richmond 8, Bowie 0

Hartford at Harrisburg, ppd.

Altoona 6, Akron 4

Erie at Binghamton, ppd.

Somerset 2, Portland 1, 10 innings

Reading at New Hampshire, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

Hartford 7, Harrisburg 3

New Hampshire 10, Reading 2, 1st game

Reading 5, New Hampshire 2, 2nd game

Erie 5, Binghamton 0, 1st game

Erie 10, Binghamton 2, 2nd game

Altoona 2, Akron 1

Bowie 10, Richmond 0

Portland 2, Somerset 1

Thursday's Games

Hartford at Harrisburg, 2, 5:30 p.m.

Altoona at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Bowie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Friday's Games

Bowie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Hartford at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.

Altoona at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

