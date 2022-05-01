All Times EDT

Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)147.667
Hartford (Colorado)1110.5243
New Hampshire (Toronto)1011.4764
Portland (Boston)1011.4764
Reading (Philadelphia)813.3816
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)714.300
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Richmond (San Francisco)138.619
Erie (Detroit)129.5711
Harrisburg (Washington)129.5711
Akron (Cleveland)1110.5242
Bowie (Baltimore)911.450
Altoona (Pittsburgh)912.4294
Saturday's Games

Erie 3, Binghamton 1

Hartford 4, Harrisburg 2

Richmond 3, Bowie 1

Somerset 3, Portland 2

Reading 8, New Hampshire 0

Akron 4, Altoona 2

Sunday's Games

Hartford 3, Harrisburg 2

Somerset 5, Portland 0

Binghamton 6, Erie 3

Richmond 9, Bowie 1

Reading 10 New Hampshire 9

Akron 4, Altoona 1

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

New Hampshire at Somerset, 11:05 a.m.

Altoona at Erie, 12:35 p.m.

Reading at Portland, 6 p.m.

Akron at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Harrisburg at Bowie, 12:05 p.m.

Reading at Portland, 6 p.m.

Altoona at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Akron at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

New Hampshire at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

