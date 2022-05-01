All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|14
|7
|.667
|—
|Hartford (Colorado)
|11
|10
|.524
|3
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|10
|11
|.476
|4
|Portland (Boston)
|10
|11
|.476
|4
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|8
|13
|.381
|6
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|7
|14
|.300
|7½
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|13
|8
|.619
|—
|Erie (Detroit)
|12
|9
|.571
|1
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|12
|9
|.571
|1
|Akron (Cleveland)
|11
|10
|.524
|2
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|9
|11
|.450
|3½
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|9
|12
|.429
|4
|Saturday's Games
Erie 3, Binghamton 1
Hartford 4, Harrisburg 2
Richmond 3, Bowie 1
Somerset 3, Portland 2
Reading 8, New Hampshire 0
Akron 4, Altoona 2
|Sunday's Games
Hartford 3, Harrisburg 2
Somerset 5, Portland 0
Binghamton 6, Erie 3
Richmond 9, Bowie 1
Reading 10 New Hampshire 9
Akron 4, Altoona 1
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled.
|Tuesday's Games
New Hampshire at Somerset, 11:05 a.m.
Altoona at Erie, 12:35 p.m.
Reading at Portland, 6 p.m.
Akron at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Binghamton at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Harrisburg at Bowie, 12:05 p.m.
Reading at Portland, 6 p.m.
Altoona at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Akron at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
New Hampshire at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.
Binghamton at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
