All Times EDT

x-first half division winner
Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)2619.578
x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)2519.568½
Hartford (Colorado)2321.523
Reading (Philadelphia)2322.5113
New Hampshire (Toronto)1926.4227
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)1529.34110½
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Bowie (Baltimore)2916.644
Erie (Detroit)2916.644
Akron (Cleveland)2520.5564
Altoona (Pittsburgh)2420.545
x-Richmond (San Francisco)1529.34113½
Harrisburg (Washington)1430.31814½
Sunday's Games

New Hampshire 6, Hartford 1

Somerset 13, Bowie 3

Binghamton 6, Richmond 5

Akron 6, Erie 4

Reading 8, Portland 0

Harrisburg at Altoona, canceled

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.

Erie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Altoona at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Richmond at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Reading, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.

Erie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Altoona at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Richmond at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Binghamton at Reading, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

