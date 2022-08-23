All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|26
|19
|.578
|—
|x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|25
|19
|.568
|½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|23
|21
|.523
|2½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|23
|22
|.511
|3
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|19
|26
|.422
|7
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|15
|29
|.341
|10½
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|29
|16
|.644
|—
|Erie (Detroit)
|29
|16
|.644
|—
|Akron (Cleveland)
|25
|20
|.556
|4
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|24
|20
|.545
|4½
|x-Richmond (San Francisco)
|15
|29
|.341
|13½
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|14
|30
|.318
|14½
|Sunday's Games
New Hampshire 6, Hartford 1
Somerset 13, Bowie 3
Binghamton 6, Richmond 5
Akron 6, Erie 4
Reading 8, Portland 0
Harrisburg at Altoona, canceled
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.
Erie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Altoona at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Richmond at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Binghamton at Reading, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.
Erie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Altoona at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Richmond at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Binghamton at Reading, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
