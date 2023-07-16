All Times EDT
Northeast Division

x-First Half Winner

WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)114.733
Hartford (Colorado)77.500
Reading (Philadelphia)77.500
x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)77.500
New Hampshire (Toronto)49.3086
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)410.286
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
x-Erie (Detroit)95.643
Richmond (San Francisco)96.600½
Akron (Cleveland)87.533
Bowie (Baltimore)78.467
Harrisburg (Washington)78.467
Altoona (Pittsburgh)57.4173
Saturday's Games

Richmond 2, Harrisburg 1

Hartford at Erie, ppd.

Binghamton 3, Somerset 1

Bowie 1, Akron 0

Portland 3, Reading 2

Altoona at New Hampshire, susp.

Sunday's Games

Altoona at New Hampshire, canceled

Erie 9, Hartford 2, 1st game

Erie 1, Hartford 0, 2nd game

Harrisburg 4, Richmond 0

Bowie 6, Akron 5

Somerset 9, Binghamton 4

Reading 3, Portland 2

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Richmond at Akron, 12:05 p.m.

Reading at Altoona, 6 p.m.

New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.

Erie at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Reading at Altoona, 12:05 p.m.

Erie at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.

Harrisburg at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Richmond at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you