|All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|11
|4
|.733
|—
|Hartford (Colorado)
|7
|7
|.500
|3½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|7
|7
|.500
|3½
|x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|7
|7
|.500
|3½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|4
|9
|.308
|6
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|4
|10
|.286
|6½
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Erie (Detroit)
|9
|5
|.643
|—
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|9
|6
|.600
|½
|Akron (Cleveland)
|8
|7
|.533
|1½
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|7
|8
|.467
|2½
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|7
|8
|.467
|2½
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|5
|7
|.417
|3
|Saturday's Games
Richmond 2, Harrisburg 1
Hartford at Erie, ppd.
Binghamton 3, Somerset 1
Bowie 1, Akron 0
Portland 3, Reading 2
Altoona at New Hampshire, susp.
|Sunday's Games
Altoona at New Hampshire, canceled
Erie 9, Hartford 2, 1st game
Erie 1, Hartford 0, 2nd game
Harrisburg 4, Richmond 0
Bowie 6, Akron 5
Somerset 9, Binghamton 4
Reading 3, Portland 2
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Richmond at Akron, 12:05 p.m.
Reading at Altoona, 6 p.m.
New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.
Erie at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Reading at Altoona, 12:05 p.m.
Erie at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.
Harrisburg at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Richmond at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
