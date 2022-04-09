All Times EDT

Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)201.000
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)11.5001
Hartford (Colorado)11.5001
New Hampshire (Toronto)11.5001
Portland (Boston)11.5001
Reading (Philadelphia)02.0002
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Erie (Detroit)201.000
Richmond (San Francisco)201.000
Altoona (Pittsburgh)11.5001
Harrisburg (Washington)11.5001
Akron (Cleveland)02.0002
Bowie (Baltimore)02.0002
Friday's Games

Portland 11, New Hampshire 6

Harrisburg 9, Altoona 6

Erie 2, Akron 0

Somerset 6, Reading 2

Binghamton 8, Hartford 2

Richmond 7, Bowie 5

Saturday's Games

New Hampshire 3, Portland 0, 6 innings

Hartford 13, Binghamton 2

Richmond 9, Bowie 2

Erie 3, Akron 2

Altoona 9, Harrisburg 1

Somerset 11, Reading 2

Sunday's Games

New Hampshire at Portland, 1 p.m.

Harrisburg at Altoona, 1 p.m.

Binghamton at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 1:05 p.m.

Akron at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Somerset at Reading, 3:15 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Portland at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Erie at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Bowie at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

