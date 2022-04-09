All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Hartford (Colorado)
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Portland (Boston)
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Erie (Detroit)
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Akron (Cleveland)
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Friday's Games
Portland 11, New Hampshire 6
Harrisburg 9, Altoona 6
Erie 2, Akron 0
Somerset 6, Reading 2
Binghamton 8, Hartford 2
Richmond 7, Bowie 5
|Saturday's Games
New Hampshire 3, Portland 0, 6 innings
Hartford 13, Binghamton 2
Richmond 9, Bowie 2
Erie 3, Akron 2
Altoona 9, Harrisburg 1
Somerset 11, Reading 2
|Sunday's Games
New Hampshire at Portland, 1 p.m.
Harrisburg at Altoona, 1 p.m.
Binghamton at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.
Richmond at Bowie, 1:05 p.m.
Akron at Erie, 1:35 p.m.
Somerset at Reading, 3:15 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Portland at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Erie at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.
Altoona at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Hartford at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Bowie at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Reading at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.