Northeast Division

x-First Half Winner

WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)41.800
x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)41.800
Hartford (Colorado)32.6001
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)23.4002
New Hampshire (Toronto)14.2003
Reading (Philadelphia)14.2003
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
x-Erie (Detroit)41.800
Richmond (San Francisco)41.800
Harrisburg (Washington)32.6001
Altoona (Pittsburgh)23.4002
Akron (Cleveland)14.2003
Bowie (Baltimore)14.2003
Saturday's Games

Erie 6, Akron 3

Hartford 5, Binghamton 2

Somerset 9, Bowie 5

Richmond 4, Reading 1

Altoona 4, Harrisburg 2

New Hampshire 3, Portland 0

Sunday's Games

Binghamton 4, Hartford 1

Richmond 6, Reading 1

Erie 2, Akron 1

Somerset 6, Bowie 4, 11 innings

Altoona 2, Harrisburg 0

Portland 12, New Hampshire 5

Monday's Games

Altoona at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Akron at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Somerset at Bowie, 6:05 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Richmond at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Erie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

New Hamphire at Hartford, 6:10 p.m.

Binghamton at Portland, 6:20 p.m.

Bowie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

