|All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Hartford (Colorado)
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Erie (Detroit)
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|4
|1
|.800
|—
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|3
|2
|.600
|1
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|2
|3
|.400
|2
|Akron (Cleveland)
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|1
|4
|.200
|3
|Saturday's Games
Erie 6, Akron 3
Hartford 5, Binghamton 2
Somerset 9, Bowie 5
Richmond 4, Reading 1
Altoona 4, Harrisburg 2
New Hampshire 3, Portland 0
|Sunday's Games
Binghamton 4, Hartford 1
Richmond 6, Reading 1
Erie 2, Akron 1
Somerset 6, Bowie 4, 11 innings
Altoona 2, Harrisburg 0
Portland 12, New Hampshire 5
|Monday's Games
Altoona at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.
Akron at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Somerset at Bowie, 6:05 p.m.
Hartford at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Richmond at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
|Tuesday's Games
Erie at Altoona, 6 p.m.
New Hamphire at Hartford, 6:10 p.m.
Binghamton at Portland, 6:20 p.m.
Bowie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
