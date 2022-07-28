All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|15
|8
|.652
|—
|Hartford (Colorado)
|14
|8
|.636
|½
|x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|13
|9
|.591
|1½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|11
|12
|.478
|4
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|10
|13
|.435
|5
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|6
|16
|.273
|8½
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|15
|7
|.682
|—
|Erie (Detroit)
|14
|8
|.636
|1
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|13
|10
|.565
|2½
|Akron (Cleveland)
|8
|13
|.381
|6½
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|8
|15
|.348
|7½
|x-Richmond (San Francisco)
|7
|15
|.318
|8
|Wednesday's Games
Somerset 6, Richmond 0
New Hampshire 6, Binghamton 1
Erie 6, Reading 3
Bowie 12, Altoona 3
Harrisburg 5, Akron 2
Portland 9, Hartford 4
|Thursday's Games
Altoona at Bowie, 12:05 p.m.
Somerset at Richmond, 2, 4:35 p.m.
Reading at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Somerset at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Reading at Erie, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Altoona at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
New Hampshire at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
