|All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|28
|13
|.683
|—
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|24
|17
|.585
|4
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|20
|20
|.500
|7½
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|19
|22
|.463
|9
|Hartford (Colorado)
|19
|22
|.463
|9
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|15
|26
|.366
|13
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|22
|19
|.537
|—
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|21
|19
|.525
|½
|Erie (Detroit)
|22
|20
|.524
|½
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|21
|20
|.512
|1
|Akron (Cleveland)
|20
|21
|.488
|2
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|14
|26
|.350
|7½
|Thursday's Games
Portland 3, New Hampshire 2
Altoona 16, Hartford 0
Erie 7, Somerset 6
Akron 4, Bowie 1
Binghamton 2, Richmond 1
Harrisburg 9, Reading 5
|Friday's Games
Hartford at Altoona, 6 p.m.
New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.
Somerset at Erie, 6:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
Bowie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
Richmond at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
New Hampshire at Portland, 2, 1 p.m.
Hartford at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Richmond at Binghamton, 6:07 p.m.
Somerset at Erie, 6:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Reading, 6:45 p.m.
Bowie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
New Hampshire at Portland, 1 p.m.
Somerset at Erie, 1:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Reading, 5:15 p.m.
Hartford at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Bowie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Richmond at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
