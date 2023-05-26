All Times EDT
Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)2813.683
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)2417.5854
New Hampshire (Toronto)2020.500
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)1922.4639
Hartford (Colorado)1922.4639
Reading (Philadelphia)1526.36613
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Harrisburg (Washington)2219.537
Altoona (Pittsburgh)2119.525½
Erie (Detroit)2220.524½
Richmond (San Francisco)2120.5121
Akron (Cleveland)2021.4882
Bowie (Baltimore)1426.350
Thursday's Games

Portland 3, New Hampshire 2

Altoona 16, Hartford 0

Erie 7, Somerset 6

Akron 4, Bowie 1

Binghamton 2, Richmond 1

Harrisburg 9, Reading 5

Friday's Games

Hartford at Altoona, 6 p.m.

New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.

Somerset at Erie, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Bowie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

New Hampshire at Portland, 2, 1 p.m.

Hartford at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Richmond at Binghamton, 6:07 p.m.

Somerset at Erie, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Reading, 6:45 p.m.

Bowie at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

New Hampshire at Portland, 1 p.m.

Somerset at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Reading, 5:15 p.m.

Hartford at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Bowie at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Richmond at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

