All Times EDT

x-first half division winner
Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)3321.611
x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)3022.5772
Hartford (Colorado)2825.528
Reading (Philadelphia)2430.4449
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)2131.40411
New Hampshire (Toronto)2133.38912
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Bowie (Baltimore)3519.648
Erie (Detroit)3420.6301
Akron (Cleveland)3024.5565
Altoona (Pittsburgh)2825.528
Harrisburg (Washington)1835.34016½
x-Richmond (San Francisco)1835.34016½
Thursday's Games

Altoona 13, Akron 7

Erie 3, Bowie 2

Richmond 8, Harrisburg 4

Somerset 4, Binghamton 3

Hartford 4, Reading 3

Portland 10, New Hampshire 3

Friday's Games

Akron at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Bowie at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Somerset at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Bowie at Erie, 4:05 p.m.

Akron at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Harrisburg at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

Reading at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.

Somerset at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Akron at Altoona, 1 p.m.

Reading at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Richmond, 1:35 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Bowie at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Somerset at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

