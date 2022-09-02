All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|33
|21
|.611
|—
|x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|30
|22
|.577
|2
|Hartford (Colorado)
|28
|25
|.528
|4½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|24
|30
|.444
|9
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|21
|31
|.404
|11
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|21
|33
|.389
|12
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|35
|19
|.648
|—
|Erie (Detroit)
|34
|20
|.630
|1
|Akron (Cleveland)
|30
|24
|.556
|5
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|28
|25
|.528
|6½
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|18
|35
|.340
|16½
|x-Richmond (San Francisco)
|18
|35
|.340
|16½
|Thursday's Games
Altoona 13, Akron 7
Erie 3, Bowie 2
Richmond 8, Harrisburg 4
Somerset 4, Binghamton 3
Hartford 4, Reading 3
Portland 10, New Hampshire 3
|Friday's Games
Akron at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Bowie at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Somerset at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
Bowie at Erie, 4:05 p.m.
Akron at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Harrisburg at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.
Reading at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.
Somerset at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Akron at Altoona, 1 p.m.
Reading at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Richmond, 1:35 p.m.
Portland at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.
Bowie at Erie, 1:35 p.m.
Somerset at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
