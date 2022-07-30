All Times EDT

x-first half division winner
Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)178.680
x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)1510.6002
Hartford (Colorado)1410.583
New Hampshire (Toronto)1114.4406
Reading (Philadelphia)1114.4406
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)717.292
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Bowie (Baltimore)168.667
Erie (Detroit)168.667
Altoona (Pittsburgh)1411.560
Akron (Cleveland)914.391
Harrisburg (Washington)916.360
x-Richmond (San Francisco)817.320
Thursday's Games

Bowie 13, Altoona 4

Somerset 6, Richmond 3, 1st game

Somerset 7, Richmond 1, 2nd game

Erie 8, Reading 3

New Hampshire 17, Binghamton 5

Harrisburg 6, Akron 4

Portland 10, Hartford 5

Friday's Games

Somerset 8, Richmond 1

Erie 4, Reading 3

Portland 7, Hartford 6

Altoona 6, Bowie 4

Binghamton 12, New Hampshire 8

Akron 2, Harrisburg 1

Saturday's Games

Somerset at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

Portland at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.

Reading at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Altoona at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

New Hampshire at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you