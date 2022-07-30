All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|17
|8
|.680
|—
|x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|15
|10
|.600
|2
|Hartford (Colorado)
|14
|10
|.583
|2½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|11
|14
|.440
|6
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|11
|14
|.440
|6
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|7
|17
|.292
|9½
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|16
|8
|.667
|—
|Erie (Detroit)
|16
|8
|.667
|—
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|14
|11
|.560
|2½
|Akron (Cleveland)
|9
|14
|.391
|6½
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|9
|16
|.360
|7½
|x-Richmond (San Francisco)
|8
|17
|.320
|8½
|Thursday's Games
Bowie 13, Altoona 4
Somerset 6, Richmond 3, 1st game
Somerset 7, Richmond 1, 2nd game
Erie 8, Reading 3
New Hampshire 17, Binghamton 5
Harrisburg 6, Akron 4
Portland 10, Hartford 5
|Friday's Games
Somerset 8, Richmond 1
Erie 4, Reading 3
Portland 7, Hartford 6
Altoona 6, Bowie 4
Binghamton 12, New Hampshire 8
Akron 2, Harrisburg 1
|Saturday's Games
Somerset at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.
Portland at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.
Reading at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Altoona at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
New Hampshire at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
