All Times EDT

Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)106.625
Portland (Boston)97.5621
New Hampshire (Toronto)87.533
Hartford (Colorado)78.467
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)410.2865
Reading (Philadelphia)411.267
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Harrisburg (Washington)105.667
Richmond (San Francisco)97.562
Bowie (Baltimore)87.5332
Erie (Detroit)87.5332
Altoona (Pittsburgh)88.500
Akron (Cleveland)79.438
Sunday's Games

Portland 13, Binghamton 5

Altoona 5, New Hampshire 4

Somerset 9, Hartford 1

Akron 3, Bowie 2, 10 innings

Erie 4, Richmond 1

Harrisburg 5, Reading 3

Tuesday's Games

Richmond 8, Bowie 0

Hartford at Harrisburg, ppd.

Altoona 6, Akron 4

Erie at Binghamton, ppd.

Somerset 2, Portland 1, 10 innings

Reading at New Hampshire, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

Hartford at Harrisburg, 11 a.m.

Reading at New Hampshire, 2, 5 p.m.

Erie at Binghamton, 2, 5:05 p.m.

Altoona at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Bowie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Hartford at Harrisburg, 2, 5:30 p.m.

Altoona at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Bowie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you