All Times EDT

x-first half division winner
Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Hartford (Colorado)147.667
Portland (Boston)148.636½
x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)129.5712
Reading (Philadelphia)1111.500
New Hampshire (Toronto)913.409
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)615.2868
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Bowie (Baltimore)147.667
Erie (Detroit)138.6191
Altoona (Pittsburgh)139.591
Akron (Cleveland)812.400
x-Richmond (San Francisco)714.3337
Harrisburg (Washington)715.318
Sunday's Games

Altoona 3, Harrisburg 2, 10 innings

Hartford 10, Binghamton 6

Richmond 7, Bowie 6

New Hampshire 9, Portland 7

Erie 5, Akron 2

Somerset 7, Reading 4

Monday's Games

No games scheduled.

Tuesday's Games

Akron 8, Harrisburg 7

Erie 7, Reading 6, 10 innings

Somerset at Richmond, ppd.

Bowie 11, Altoona 5

Binghamton 8, New Hampshire 2

Hartford 6, Portland 1

Wednesday's Games

Somerset at Richmond, 12:05 p.m.

New Hampshire at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.

Reading at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

