|All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|38
|26
|.594
|—
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|36
|25
|.590
|½
|Portland (Boston)
|31
|32
|.492
|6½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|29
|34
|.460
|8½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|26
|35
|.426
|10½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|26
|36
|.419
|11
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|38
|26
|.594
|—
|x-Erie (Detroit)
|36
|28
|.563
|2
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|34
|30
|.531
|4
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|30
|32
|.484
|7
|Akron (Cleveland)
|28
|36
|.438
|10
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|26
|38
|.406
|12
|Tuesday's Games
Portland 6, Hartford 3
Richmond 4, Erie 3
Harrisburg 5, Bowie 4
Altoona 3, Akron 2
Binghamton 8, Reading 1
Somerset 3, New Hampshire 2
|Wednesday's Games
Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.
Richmond at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Bowie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Altoona at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Reading at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.
Richmond at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Bowie at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.
Altoona at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Reading at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Hartford at Portland, 6 p.m.
Richmond at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Somerset at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.
Bowie at Harrisburg, 7 p.m.
Altoona at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at Binghamton, 7:05 p.m.
