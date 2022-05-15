All Times EDT

Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)2011.645
Hartford (Colorado)1814.562
Portland (Boston)1517.469
New Hampshire (Toronto)1417.4526
Reading (Philadelphia)1417.4526
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)1120.3559
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Richmond (San Francisco)2012.625
Akron (Cleveland)1714.548
Erie (Detroit)1615.516
Harrisburg (Washington)1516.484
Bowie (Baltimore)1316.448
Altoona (Pittsburgh)1418.4386
Saturday's Games

Somerset 8, Altoona 7

Richmond 7, Harrisburg 4

Portland 5, Hartford 4

Binghamton 9, New Hampshire 4

Bowie at Reading, ppd. to May 15

Erie at Akron, ppd. to May 15

Sunday's Games

Richmond at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Somerset at Altoona, 1 p.m.

Portland at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.

Erie at Akron, 2, 1:05 p.m.

Binghamton at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Bowie at Reading, 2, 5:15 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

New Hampshire at Erie, 11:05 a.m.

Akron at Binghamton, 11:05 a.m.

Harrisburg at Portland, 6 p.m.

Richmond at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Reading at Somerset, 6:05 p.m.

Hartford at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Richmond at Altoona, 11 a.m.

Reading at Somerset, 11:05 a.m.

Harrisburg at Portland, 6 p.m.

New Hampshire at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Akron at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Hartford at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

