All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|20
|11
|.645
|—
|Hartford (Colorado)
|18
|14
|.562
|2½
|Portland (Boston)
|15
|17
|.469
|5½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|14
|17
|.452
|6
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|14
|17
|.452
|6
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|11
|20
|.355
|9
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|20
|12
|.625
|—
|Akron (Cleveland)
|17
|14
|.548
|2½
|Erie (Detroit)
|16
|15
|.516
|3½
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|15
|16
|.484
|4½
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|13
|16
|.448
|5½
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|14
|18
|.438
|6
|Saturday's Games
Somerset 8, Altoona 7
Richmond 7, Harrisburg 4
Portland 5, Hartford 4
Binghamton 9, New Hampshire 4
Bowie at Reading, ppd. to May 15
Erie at Akron, ppd. to May 15
|Sunday's Games
Richmond at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.
Somerset at Altoona, 1 p.m.
Portland at Hartford, 1:05 p.m.
Erie at Akron, 2, 1:05 p.m.
Binghamton at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.
Bowie at Reading, 2, 5:15 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
New Hampshire at Erie, 11:05 a.m.
Akron at Binghamton, 11:05 a.m.
Harrisburg at Portland, 6 p.m.
Richmond at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Reading at Somerset, 6:05 p.m.
Hartford at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Richmond at Altoona, 11 a.m.
Reading at Somerset, 11:05 a.m.
Harrisburg at Portland, 6 p.m.
New Hampshire at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Akron at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Hartford at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
