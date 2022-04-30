All Times EDT

Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)127.632
New Hampshire (Toronto)109.5262
Portland (Boston)109.5262
Hartford (Colorado)910.4743
Reading (Philadelphia)613.3166
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)513.278
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Harrisburg (Washington)127.632
Erie (Detroit)118.5791
Richmond (San Francisco)118.5791
Bowie (Baltimore)99.500
Akron (Cleveland)910.4743
Altoona (Pittsburgh)910.4743
Thursday's Games

Harrisburg 6, Hartford 1, 1st game

Hartford 5, Harrisburg 4, 2nd game

Somerset 15, Portland 3

Richmond 5, Bowie 4

Reading 5, New Hampshire 1

Erie 7, Binghamton 5

Akron 9, Altoona 8

Friday's Games

Somerset 7, Portland 10

Richmond 2, Bowie 1

New Hampshire 2, Reading 1

Binghamton 2, Erie 0

Harrisburg 8, Hartford 6

Akron 3, Altoona 1

Saturday's Games

Erie at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.

Hartford at Harrisburg, 6 p.m.

Bowie at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

Portland at Somerset, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m.

Altoona at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Hartford at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Portland at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.

Erie at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.

Bowie at Richmond, 1:35 p.m.

Reading at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Altoona at Akron, 2:05 p.m.

