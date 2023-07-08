|All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|8
|2
|.800
|—
|Hartford (Colorado)
|5
|4
|.556
|2½
|x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|5
|5
|.500
|3
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|4
|6
|.400
|4
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|3
|6
|.333
|4½
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|3
|7
|.300
|5
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|8
|2
|.800
|—
|x-Erie (Detroit)
|6
|4
|.600
|2
|Akron (Cleveland)
|5
|5
|.500
|3
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|5
|5
|.500
|3
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|4
|6
|.400
|4
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|3
|7
|.300
|5
|Friday's Games
Altoona 8, Erie 7
Portland 6, Binghamton 1
Bowie 4, Richmond 1
Harrisburg 3, Akron 2, 10 innings
Reading 4, Somerset 2
New Hamphire 4, Hartford 0
|Saturday's Games
Erie at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Binghamton at Portland, 6 p.m.
Bowie at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.
New Hamphire at Hartford, 6:10 p.m.
Harrisburg at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
|Sunday's Games
Erie at Altoona, 1 p.m.
Binghamton at Portland, 1 p.m.
Reading at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.
New Hamphire at Hartford, 1:10 p.m.
Bowie at Richmond, 1:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Akron, 2:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No games scheduled
