Northeast Division

x-First Half Winner

WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)82.800
Hartford (Colorado)54.556
x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)55.5003
Reading (Philadelphia)46.4004
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)36.333
New Hampshire (Toronto)37.3005
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Richmond (San Francisco)82.800
x-Erie (Detroit)64.6002
Akron (Cleveland)55.5003
Harrisburg (Washington)55.5003
Altoona (Pittsburgh)46.4004
Bowie (Baltimore)37.3005
Friday's Games

Altoona 8, Erie 7

Portland 6, Binghamton 1

Bowie 4, Richmond 1

Harrisburg 3, Akron 2, 10 innings

Reading 4, Somerset 2

New Hamphire 4, Hartford 0

Saturday's Games

Erie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Binghamton at Portland, 6 p.m.

Bowie at Richmond, 6:05 p.m.

New Hamphire at Hartford, 6:10 p.m.

Harrisburg at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Erie at Altoona, 1 p.m.

Binghamton at Portland, 1 p.m.

Reading at Somerset, 1:05 p.m.

New Hamphire at Hartford, 1:10 p.m.

Bowie at Richmond, 1:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Akron, 2:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

