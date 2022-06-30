All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Hartford (Colorado)
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|2
|0
|1.000
|—
|Akron (Cleveland)
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Erie (Detroit)
|1
|1
|.500
|1
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|x-Richmond (San Francisco)
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|Wednesday's Games
Portland 6, New Hampshire 5
Altoona 8, Harrisburg 3
Akron 5, Erie 4
Bowie 12, Richmond 1
Reading 4, Somerset 2
Binghamton 7, Hartford 3
|Thursday's Games
New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.
Harrisburg at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Akron at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Reading, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.
Harrisburg at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Akron at Erie, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Reading, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Richmond at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.
|Saturday's Games
New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.
Harrisburg at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Binghamton at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.
Akron at Erie, 6:35 p.m.
Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Reading, 6:45 p.m.<
