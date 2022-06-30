All Times EDT

x-first half division winner
Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)201.000
Reading (Philadelphia)201.000
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)11.5001
Hartford (Colorado)11.5001
New Hampshire (Toronto)02.0002
x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)02.0002
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Altoona (Pittsburgh)201.000
Bowie (Baltimore)201.000
Akron (Cleveland)11.5001
Erie (Detroit)11.5001
Harrisburg (Washington)02.0002
x-Richmond (San Francisco)02.0002
Wednesday's Games

Portland 6, New Hampshire 5

Altoona 8, Harrisburg 3

Akron 5, Erie 4

Bowie 12, Richmond 1

Reading 4, Somerset 2

Binghamton 7, Hartford 3

Thursday's Games

New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.

Harrisburg at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Akron at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Reading, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.

Harrisburg at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Akron at Erie, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Reading, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday's Games

New Hampshire at Portland, 6 p.m.

Harrisburg at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Binghamton at Hartford, 6:05 p.m.

Akron at Erie, 6:35 p.m.

Richmond at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Reading, 6:45 p.m.<

