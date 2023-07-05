|All Times EDT
|Northeast Division
x-First Half Winner
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|Hartford (Colorado)
|4
|2
|.667
|1½
|x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|4
|3
|.571
|2
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|2
|4
|.333
|3½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|2
|5
|.286
|4
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|1
|6
|.143
|5
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Richmond (San Francisco)
|6
|1
|.857
|—
|x-Erie (Detroit)
|5
|2
|.714
|1
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|4
|3
|.571
|2
|Akron (Cleveland)
|3
|4
|.429
|3
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|2
|5
|.286
|4
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|2
|5
|.286
|4
|Tuesday's Games
Erie 6, Altoona 4
Hartford 7, New Hamphire 6, 10 innings
Portland 7, Binghamton 3
Richmond 11, Bowie 5
Akron 4, Harrisburg 3
Reading 5, Somerset 4
|Wednesday's Games
Erie at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Binghamton at Portland, 6 p.m.
Harrisburg at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Bowie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Reading at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
New Hamphire at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Erie at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Binghamton at Portland, 6 p.m.
Harrisburg at Akron, 6:35 p.m.
Bowie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Reading at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
New Hamphire at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Erie at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Binghamton at Portland, 6 p.m.
Bowie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Harrisburg at Akron, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.
New Hamphire at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.
