All Times EDT
Northeast Division

x-First Half Winner

WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)61.857
Hartford (Colorado)42.667
x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)43.5712
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)24.333
Reading (Philadelphia)25.2864
New Hampshire (Toronto)16.1435
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Richmond (San Francisco)61.857
x-Erie (Detroit)52.7141
Harrisburg (Washington)43.5712
Akron (Cleveland)34.4293
Altoona (Pittsburgh)25.2864
Bowie (Baltimore)25.2864
Tuesday's Games

Erie 6, Altoona 4

Hartford 7, New Hamphire 6, 10 innings

Portland 7, Binghamton 3

Richmond 11, Bowie 5

Akron 4, Harrisburg 3

Reading 5, Somerset 4

Wednesday's Games

Erie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Binghamton at Portland, 6 p.m.

Harrisburg at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Bowie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

New Hamphire at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Erie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Binghamton at Portland, 6 p.m.

Harrisburg at Akron, 6:35 p.m.

Bowie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

New Hamphire at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Erie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Binghamton at Portland, 6 p.m.

Bowie at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Harrisburg at Akron, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Somerset, 7:05 p.m.

New Hamphire at Hartford, 7:10 p.m.

