x-first half division winner
Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)2315.605
x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)2116.568
Hartford (Colorado)2017.541
Reading (Philadelphia)1919.5004
New Hampshire (Toronto)1622.4217
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)1225.32410½
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Erie (Detroit)2611.703
Bowie (Baltimore)2612.684½
Akron (Cleveland)1918.5147
Altoona (Pittsburgh)1919.500
x-Richmond (San Francisco)1225.32414
Harrisburg (Washington)1226.31614½
Friday's Games

Portland 5, Richmond 2

Reading 2, Harrisburg 1, 10 innings

Somerset 7, Hartford 3

Erie 6, New Hampshire 1

Binghamton 2, Altoona 0

Bowie 6, Akron 4

Saturday's Games

Akron 3, Bowie 2, 9 innings, 1st game

Akron 6, Bowie 1, 2nd game

Richmond 8, Portland 6, 11 innings

Harrisburg 2, Reading 0

Altoona 3, Binghamton 2

Hartford 9, Somerset 2

Erie 2, New Hampshire 1

Sunday's Games

Richmond at Portland, 1 p.m.

Reading at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.

Altoona at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.

Erie at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Bowie at Akron, 2:05 p.m.

Hartford at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.

Monday's Games

No Games Scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Harrisburg at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Akron at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Binghamton at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Reading, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.<

