All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|23
|15
|.605
|—
|x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|21
|16
|.568
|1½
|Hartford (Colorado)
|20
|17
|.541
|2½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|19
|19
|.500
|4
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|16
|22
|.421
|7
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|12
|25
|.324
|10½
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Erie (Detroit)
|26
|11
|.703
|—
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|26
|12
|.684
|½
|Akron (Cleveland)
|19
|18
|.514
|7
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|19
|19
|.500
|7½
|x-Richmond (San Francisco)
|12
|25
|.324
|14
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|12
|26
|.316
|14½
|Friday's Games
Portland 5, Richmond 2
Reading 2, Harrisburg 1, 10 innings
Somerset 7, Hartford 3
Erie 6, New Hampshire 1
Binghamton 2, Altoona 0
Bowie 6, Akron 4
|Saturday's Games
Akron 3, Bowie 2, 9 innings, 1st game
Akron 6, Bowie 1, 2nd game
Richmond 8, Portland 6, 11 innings
Harrisburg 2, Reading 0
Altoona 3, Binghamton 2
Hartford 9, Somerset 2
Erie 2, New Hampshire 1
|Sunday's Games
Richmond at Portland, 1 p.m.
Reading at Harrisburg, 1 p.m.
Altoona at Binghamton, 1:05 p.m.
Erie at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.
Bowie at Akron, 2:05 p.m.
Hartford at Somerset, 5:05 p.m.
|Monday's Games
No Games Scheduled
|Tuesday's Games
Harrisburg at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Akron at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Binghamton at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Bowie, 6:35 p.m.
Portland at Reading, 7 p.m.
New Hampshire at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.<
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.