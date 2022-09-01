All Times EDT
|x-first half division winner
|Northeast Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Portland (Boston)
|32
|21
|.604
|—
|x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)
|29
|22
|.569
|2
|Hartford (Colorado)
|27
|25
|.519
|4½
|Reading (Philadelphia)
|24
|29
|.453
|8
|Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)
|21
|30
|.412
|10
|New Hampshire (Toronto)
|21
|32
|.396
|11
|Southwest Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Bowie (Baltimore)
|35
|18
|.660
|—
|Erie (Detroit)
|33
|20
|.623
|2
|Akron (Cleveland)
|30
|23
|.566
|5
|Altoona (Pittsburgh)
|27
|25
|.519
|7½
|Harrisburg (Washington)
|18
|34
|.346
|16½
|x-Richmond (San Francisco)
|17
|35
|.327
|17½
|Tuesday's Games
Altoona 7, Akron 5
Bowie 6, Erie 5
Harrisburg 8, Richmond 4
Somerset at Binghamton, ppd.
Hartford 7, Reading 3
Portland 9, New Hampshire 7
|Wednesday's Games
Akron 4, Altoona 0
Bowie 15, Erie 5
Harrisburg 6, Richmond 1
Binghamton 6, Somerset 2
Hartford 7, Reading 5
Portland 9, New Hampshire 4
|Thursday's Games
Akron at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Bowie at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Reading at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
Akron at Altoona, 6 p.m.
Bowie at Erie, 6:05 p.m.
Harrisburg at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.
Somerset at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.
Reading at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.
