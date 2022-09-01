All Times EDT

x-first half division winner
Northeast Division
WLPct.GB
Portland (Boston)3221.604
x-Somerset (N.Y. Yankees)2922.5692
Hartford (Colorado)2725.519
Reading (Philadelphia)2429.4538
Binghamton (N.Y. Mets)2130.41210
New Hampshire (Toronto)2132.39611
Southwest Division
WLPct.GB
Bowie (Baltimore)3518.660
Erie (Detroit)3320.6232
Akron (Cleveland)3023.5665
Altoona (Pittsburgh)2725.519
Harrisburg (Washington)1834.34616½
x-Richmond (San Francisco)1735.32717½
Tuesday's Games

Altoona 7, Akron 5

Bowie 6, Erie 5

Harrisburg 8, Richmond 4

Somerset at Binghamton, ppd.

Hartford 7, Reading 3

Portland 9, New Hampshire 7

Wednesday's Games

Akron 4, Altoona 0

Bowie 15, Erie 5

Harrisburg 6, Richmond 1

Binghamton 6, Somerset 2

Hartford 7, Reading 5

Portland 9, New Hampshire 4

Thursday's Games

Akron at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Bowie at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

Akron at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Bowie at Erie, 6:05 p.m.

Harrisburg at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Somerset at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

Reading at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Portland at New Hampshire, 7:05 p.m.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Trending Video

Recommended for you